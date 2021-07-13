United Way unveils Stronger Families Program for Sumter County residents

United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties is unveiling a new Stronger Families Program for Sumter County residents which will first open for 30 participants with classes beginning July 22. The Stronger Families Program provides families from all walks of life with an opportunity to become even stronger. Focused on the areas of income, education, and health, this new instructional program is a fifteen-week course that meets each Thursday evening and shares guidance, instruction, and resources with participants.