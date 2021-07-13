Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

How to recognize and counter vaccine apathy

By Tracey Peake-NC State
Futurity
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot of talk about vaccine hesitancy, but less about vaccine apathy. Here’s what that means and how to reach people in that frame of mind. Vaccine apathy isn’t hesitancy because this group isn’t weighing the decision whether they feel the vaccine is safe—for the apathetic, the decision isn’t even on the radar.

www.futurity.org

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target#Nc State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

How to Recognize and Treat Xanax Addiction

Xanax is the brand name of a drug called alprazolam. Alprazolam is highly addictive and commonly prescribed. It belongs to a class of drugs called benzodiazepines. Many people first take it at their doctor’s recommendation. It’s used to treat:. However, Xanax can also be obtained illegally. Read on to find...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MinnPost

Vaccine misconceptions must be continually countered with the latest research

The publication of Andrew Wakefield’s now debunked research that linked vaccinations as a cause for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in 1998 brought with it a flurry of questions and inquiries into the safety of vaccines. Since then those questions have been answered. There is no link between vaccines and ASD. However people continue to believe in this debunked causation theory while ignoring more recent research that shows other environmental factors to be much more suspect.
IndustryDaily Item

How vaccines work

The entire point of a vaccine is to prepare your immune system for the real infection or the real disease, said Dr. Swathi Gowtham specialist in pediatric infectious diseases, at Geisinger. She gave a brief description of how vaccines work, even when their side effects can be upsetting. Using either...
SciencePost-Bulletin

Letter: Denying COVID-19 vaccines isn't 'freedom'

Nearly half of Republicans say they are unlikely to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A recent Gallup Poll found that only 45% of Republicans have confidence in science. Many conservatives have a long history of not believing in evolution, climate change, and now the COVID vaccine. With hundreds of thousands of...
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

How pharma can find the best KOL experts for over-the-counter medications to educate patients

With the vast number of prescription drugs available, it can be easy to overlook another important segment of the pharmaceutical market: over-the-counter (OTC) medications. While small compared to the overall $1.2 trillion global pharmaceutical market, it isn’t exactly negligible with an estimated size of $175 billion and a decent compound annual growth rate of 6.7% over the next few years.
Public HealthMedscape News

How Intranasal COVID Vaccines Could Be 'Holy Grail' of Vaccination

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Beyond the obvious advantage for the needle-phobic, the seven intranasal COVID-19 vaccines in development could offer two additional layers of protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection, experts say. First, intranasal vaccines could produce antibodies and attract other components...
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.
Pharmaceuticalsmprnews.org

Are vaccine mandates on the horizon?

Businesses are preparing to call workers back to the office, and universities are ready to welcome students back to campus — in the midst of a resurgent wave of COVID-19 infections. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the pandemic is now a “pandemic...
Posted by
Syracuse.com

Refusing Covid-19 vaccination is shortsighted, selfish (Your Letters)

For whatever reasons, millions of eligible Americans have chosen to not receive Covid-19 vaccination. As far as I am concerned, if any of these people get sick, they need to just stay at home and let nature run its course. No medical personnel should have to risk their health and life to treat these people.
Pharmaceuticalsmidfloridanewspapers.com

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Editor’s note: Since this article was initially published on March 19, 2021, the coronavirus has continued to mutate and scientists have continued to study how well the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provide protection. Research now suggests that a single dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is not enough to ward off infection. The recommendation remains to receive the full course of two shots.
Public Healththelundreport.org

Older Vaccinated People More Vulnerable To COVID-19, Research Shows

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have shown in clinical studies — and in real life — that they’re effective at preventing infections and serious illness. But they might not be as effective in older adults. Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University found that older people who were fully inoculated with the...
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

How do we counter racism?

There's a difference between racism and cultural and ethnic discrimination. Making the distinction matters. Race is a social construct and the idea that there are different races in humanity is inherently flawed. I am not a mixed “race” educator; I am a mixed-culture or mixed-ethnicity educator. Cultural and ethnic discrimination...
Public HealthFuturity

More Americans get opioid addiction treatment, but racial gaps remain

Substantially more people in the United States with opioid use disorder are receiving evidence-based treatment for the disease, but there are still considerable gaps in care along racial lines, a new study shows. The results, the largest analysis to date of opioid use disorder among Medicaid recipients, provide insights that...
Agriculturefarmforum.net

How to vaccinate early-weaned calves

Veterinarians and cattle producers have long embraced pre-weaning vaccines as effective tools to help reduce the impact of respiratory disease in calves following the stress of weaning. Vaccination against viral pathogens, such as bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV), infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR), parainfluenza three (PI3) and bovine viral diarrhea (BVD)...

Comments / 1

Community Policy