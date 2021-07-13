Cancel
Microsoft Launches 'Inside Azure for IT' Learning Portal

By Kurt Mackie
Redmondmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft on Monday announced the launch of Inside Azure for IT, a new learning site "for cloud professionals of all skill levels." Inside Azure for IT contains links to so-called "fireside chats" on various Azure topics, aiming "to solve your real-world IT challenges," according to Erin Chapple, Microsoft's corporate vice president for the Azure core infrastructure, in the announcement. The site also has a Microsoft "expert series" that include live public Q&A segments, plus it has links to resources.

