Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Halsey's 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' Movie Coming to IMAX One Night Only

By Jayson Cella
Collider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning singer and songwriter Halsey recently announced her fourth album titled If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, which is set to drop on August 27 from Capitol Records. An hour-long "film experience," set to the music of the upcoming album, will also accompany the release of the artist's newest project and exclusively premiere in IMAX one night only. The film is written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley, who has partnered with the singer-songwriter in the past to direct other music videos, like Without Me and You Should Be Sad. Tickets are expected to go on sale beginning Tuesday, August 3.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Tilley
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax#Other Music#Capitol Records#Victorian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieshypebeast.com

Fans are Loving New IMAX 'Dune' Movie Poster

With Dune‘s HBO Max premiere now pushed back to October 22, Legendary Pictures is adding a bit more excitement into the pot with a new promotional movie poster. Teasing a new IMAX trailer, which is slated for a release next week, the poster is being praised by fans for its minimal yet effective approach in promoting the film. This bit of advertising gold uses negative space to depict either a small individual walking on a large sand dune or the outline of a large inhospitable planet when looked at from afar. Your eyes also follow the fine line between the shadow and the light.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Young Paul McCartney Deepfake Stars in ‘Find My Way’ Video With Beck

Beck portrays a young Paul McCartney via deepfake technology in the music video for “Find My Way,” the two artists’ collaborative song from the McCartney remix album McCartney III Imagined. The clip was directed by Andrew Donoho, choreographed by Phil Tayag, and co-produced by Hyperreal Digital, a company that “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott said in a statement. The video shows the de-aged McCartney emerging from a hotel room, dancing in the hallway, and being whisked away to different dream-like environments. At the end of the clip, the fake Macca pulls off his “mask” to reveal that he was Beck the whole time. McCartney and Beck’s version of “Find My Way” appeared on McCartney III Imagined, the remix album for McCartney’s December 2020 LP McCartney III. The full remix collection was released to streaming in April and will be available on vinyl Friday, July 23rd. Other remixes feature Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Idris Elba, and more.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Never Have I Ever’s Finale Isn’t Just About Solving A Love Triangle. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Explains

There is a symmetry to the ending of Never Have I Ever season 2. During the first season finale of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series, heroine Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) kisses love interest Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) as her other crush, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) pines for her. In season 2 ender “...Been A Perfect Girl,” Ben and Paxton’s roles are reversed with the former staring forlornly at a winter dance floor as Devi smooches Paxton. “Of course it’s him — it’s always been him,” Ben complains, only for Devi’s best friend Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) to explain just how wrong that assumption is.
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
Celebritiesthesource.com

Gunplay Shows Fans Post Effects of Cocaine Use

Love and Hip Hop star, Gunplay has been transparent with his use of cocaine. The Florida rapper previously opened up about letting go of his addiction to the substance in 2012. In an interview, Gunplay detailed just how bad his substance abuse got to at one point. “How bad did...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds ‘sobbed’ while watching fan reactions to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

Ryan Reynolds has said he was “sobbing” while recently watching the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame.Speaking to Total Film, the actor revealed that he had watched the initial reactions to the 2019 Marvel film during its opening weekend in anticipation of the release of his own movie, Free Guy.He said: “Maybe I’m emotional because of everything that’s going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that.”The 44-year-old added: “That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I’ve ever seen.”The Deadpool star said that seeing the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame made him...
TV & VideosDecider

‘Jackass’ Star Poopies Bit by Shark During Shark Week Stunt

When a new Jackass member tried his hand at the show’s infamous stunts during Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, he made a frighteningly memorable first impression. Sean McInerney, aka Poopies, was plunged into shark-infested waters as part of a stunt for Discovery’s summer series, but his daring act turned bloody fast when he was bitten by one of the animals circling below, ET Canada reports.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

X-MEN Star Hugh Jackman Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy After Seemingly Teasing His Return As Wolverine

While it still isn't officially official, it's thought Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that other actors from the past will reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU, and we know that Sir Patrick Stewart has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...

Comments / 0

Community Policy