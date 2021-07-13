Halsey's 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' Movie Coming to IMAX One Night Only
Award-winning singer and songwriter Halsey recently announced her fourth album titled If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, which is set to drop on August 27 from Capitol Records. An hour-long "film experience," set to the music of the upcoming album, will also accompany the release of the artist's newest project and exclusively premiere in IMAX one night only. The film is written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley, who has partnered with the singer-songwriter in the past to direct other music videos, like Without Me and You Should Be Sad. Tickets are expected to go on sale beginning Tuesday, August 3.collider.com
