So far this year QED has invested in 14 companies, Morris said, while describing the pace of deal-making as “frenetic”. Seven of those investments were made in Q2, beginning with Spinwheel, a company focused on helping people eliminate debt sooner by embedding the payment, management and application of loans into their most frequently used apps. Spinwheel is beginning with student debt before branching out to credit card, auto and other loan types. This is a wise strategy employed by many fintechs hoping to grow with their user base as they move to different levels of spending.