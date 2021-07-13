A Texas Democrat Explains Why She's Fled the State - and What's Next for Voting Rights

WASHINGTON — About a month ago, a group of Democratic politicians from Texas fled their state in a last-ditch move to stop a voter-suppression bill. They came to Washington, D.C., to plead for help from Congress to protect the right to the vote. On one of their final days in Washington, they met with Vice President Kamala Harris. As Gina Hinojosa, one of the Texas Democratic representatives, remembers it, Harris left them with a message. “I know you’re tired, but you can’t stop,” she said. “You’re leaders now in this fight for voting rights.”