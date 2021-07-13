Cancel
Museums

The Castle Museum hosting archaeology camp

By Sarah Cooke
WTAP
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle Museum is hosting an Archaeology Camp this week for students entering grades six through eight. The camp began Monday and will go through Thursday. The camp involves a real archaeology dig on the museum’s ground. The site is the former home of a pottery...

www.wtap.com

Entertainment
Visual Art
Museums
Manufacturing
Science
Archaeology
Museumsshorelinemedia.net

Old Kirke Museum to host talk on mobility and health

Old Kirke Museum to host talk on mobility and health. The Old Kirke Museum will present Move Better and Feel Better with Barb Skurdall and Ann Strehle at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15 as part of the First-Person Stories and Songs series. Strehle and Skurdall are physical therapists with more...
MuseumsMessenger

Blanden Museum to host virtual art class

The Blanden Memorial Art Museum will present a virtual art class on Facebook on July 17. The theme is abstract paintings inspired by the Henry Moore piece on display, “Three Figures.”. The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. The first 25 kits are free thanks to...
Cattaraugus County, NYspringvillejournal.com

Cattaraugus County Museum to host talk on the supernatural

MACHIAS – The Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library’s Summer at the Stone House event series continues Thursday, July 22, with a discussion of the supernatural history of Cattaraugus County given by Amanda R. Woomer, author of “A Haunted Atlas of Western New York.”. Her talk, titled “Folklore and Ghost...
MuseumsPosted by
Times Leader

Everhart Museum to host ‘Light on Culture’ on July 17

Traditional Native American music, dance will highlight event. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Everhart Museum will be hosting “Light on Culture: Free Admission Day”on Saturday, July 17. Entry to the Museum will be free all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with presentations and displays, all free to the public, being featured from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Inspired by the Museum’s current exhibition Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories, this event will examine American Indian history and celebrate Tribal Nation culture.
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Museum to host 'Down on the Farm' program

State Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2022 from Mecklenburg, will hold a town hall in at Perquimans County Park in Hertford at noon and at Dog Corner Park in Elizabeth City at 4 p.m. He will also hold a town hall at Colonial Waterfront Park in Edenton Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Jackson is visiting all 100 counties in North Carolina.
Union County, SDleadercourier-times.com

Museum hosts special visitors

The Union County Historical Society hosted two relatives of the Charles Murtha family – Robbin Murtha Boerjan of Rock Falls, IL and her sister, Lyne Murtha Bormann of Mozilla, IA. Several years ago, Boerjan found out about the Murtha house, which currently serves as the Union County Museum on W. Main Street in Elk Point.
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Museum at Bighorns will host 'date' auction

SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns, in partnership with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, will be hosting a “date” auction on Saturday, July 17. Dates with Sheridan WYO Rodeo clown JJ Harrison, along with bull fighters Joe Butler and Nate Jestes will be up for auction. “The Sheridan WYO Rodeo...
MuseumsOdessa American

Ellen Noël Art Museum Summer Art Camps

The Ellen Noël Art Museum held the final day for the second to last of their Summer Art Camps focusing on textiles, embroidery and 3d design Friday morning at the museum. Throughout the summer the Ellen Noël has offered various camps focusing on the different mediums of art with the final class taking place from July 19 through the 23 from 9:15 a.m. until noon. The last camp focuses on teaching 6 to 12-year-olds cartooning, flipbooks, collaging and mixed media art.
Fairfield, IAOttumwa Courier

FAA to host weeklong art camp

FAIRFIELD — Young artists can hone their craft with a week of art camp in Fairfield next month. The Fairfield Art Association is hosting the camp from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 2-6 in the FAA Studio, located in the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. It is open to children in grades three through six. Campers will look into a different material each day and be instructed by local artists.
Lynchburg, VAtheunionstar.com

Lynchburg Museum to host grand reopening

The Lynchburg Museum, located at 901 Court Street in Downtown Lynchburg, will celebrate its Grand Reopening on Friday, July 16, 2021. The grand reopening will allow visitors and residents to take in the Museum’s newest exhibit, We the Women: Commemorating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment, Part I - The Battle for Ratification. The year 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. Part I of the exhibit introduces the women’s suffrage (or voting rights) movement in America and highlights the work of Lynchburg’s two leading suffragists, mother and daughter Elizabeth Langhorne Lewis and Elizabeth Otey. It also tells the story of African American activists who simultaneously fought for suffrage and against Jim Crow. Originally opened in March 2020, the exhibit will be on display through December 2022.
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

Museums to host downtown walking tour on Friday

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville have several events coming up, including a downtown walking tour to talk about the history and architecture in the city. The walking tour starts at 6:30 p.m. this coming Friday and Executive Director Alissa Keller says she has plenty of fun information to provide while they explore downtown Hopkinsville and visit several restaurants on the tour.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Fargo Air Museum Hosts Youth Aviation Camp Every Month

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Kids are making their way to the Fargo Air Museum for Youth Aviation Camp. “It’s one of the more advanced camps in the area. We’re always talking with other museums and trying to make sure we’re on the cutting edge of education for our youth,” Fargo Air Museum Executive Director Ryan Thayer said.
MuseumsOrange Leader

Museum of the Gulf Coast to host Discovery Day

Every home contains an object whose origins and value have somehow become a mystery. It is difficult to discard, sell, or give away something that you suspect could be worth a lot of money or that has an interesting past. We may find what we believe is an artifact or fossil and throw it in a drawer, where it languishes for years. Is this a fossil from a dinosaur or just a rock? Is that painting over your great aunt’s mantel an unknown masterpiece or something she bought at Woolco?
Wabasha County, MNwinonapost.com

Reads Landing Museum hosts kids activities

Sporting a scally cap, Jackson Mann, of Tacoma, Wash., is looking dapper sitting in the 1916 Model T Ford at the Wabasha County Historical Society, Reads Landing School Museum. Jackson is one of many children who have visited the museum this season. Along with touring the museum, he also took part in the Coloring Contest. The Coloring Contest is divided into four age groups and is ongoing until Oct. 3, 2021. The winner of each age group will receive a family membership to Wabasha County Historical Society.
Laporte County, INNWI.com

LaPorte Historical Society Museum hosts car show

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum hosts its 13th annual Antique and Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. This year's special features include an authentic 1914 Kissel Kar and a portrayal of Anita King, "The Paramount Girl," who drove solo from San Francisco to New York in 1915.
Albany County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Ten Broeck Mansion Hosts Free Archaeology Day for Families July 24

The Ten Broeck Mansion, home of the Albany County Historical Association, announces its free family program, Archaeology Day, on Saturday July 24 from 10 am – 1 pm. The Archaeology Day program features archaeologists from Hartgen Archaeological Associates (Rensselaer NY) showing the equipment and process they use for archaeological digs. The program includes free interactive maps for families to use to chart archaeological features on the Ten Broeck Mansion’s grounds. Free mini-tours to visit key archaeological sites on the Ten Broeck Mansion’s 4 acres of grounds at 10 am, 11 am, and noon are also available. Pre-registration via the Ten Broeck Mansion’s website is recommended: www.tenbroeckmansion.org.
Dover, OHTimes Reporter

Dover Library to host Warther Museum garden tour

The Dover Public Library will host a tour of the Warther Museum garden, 331 Karl Ave., Dover, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9. The museum is the former home of carver Ernest Warther and his wife Frieda. The tour will explore the Warther Family property, focusing on the Swiss-style gardens created by Frieda Warther. It will be led by Jennie Arbogast.
Geneseo, NYWUHF

Natl. Warplane Museum to host rocket meet

The National Warplane Museum in Geneseo is preparing to host a National Rocket Meet. The event starts Saturday and runs through next Friday. We’re joined by contest director Dan Wolf to talk about the event.
Sayville, NYBabylon Beacon

LI Maritime Museum hosts Way Back Wednesdays

The Long Island Maritime Museum presents Mary Lamont on July 28 for its Wednesday concert event. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music is from 6 to 8 p.m,. at 88 West Ave., Sayville. Donation is $5. For more...
Sun-Journal

Lovell library to host ‘A Day in the Life of an Art Museum’

LOVELL — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library plans to host a talk about what really goes on at an art museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at 227 Main St. Many believe that working in an art museum should be wonderful, because it is so peaceful, and one can look at art and think about it all the time. However, the truth is far from that, said Emily Sano, part-time resident of Lovell, according to a news release from the library.

