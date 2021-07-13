The Castle Museum hosting archaeology camp

The Lynchburg Museum, located at 901 Court Street in Downtown Lynchburg, will celebrate its Grand Reopening on Friday, July 16, 2021. The grand reopening will allow visitors and residents to take in the Museum’s newest exhibit, We the Women: Commemorating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment, Part I - The Battle for Ratification. The year 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. Part I of the exhibit introduces the women’s suffrage (or voting rights) movement in America and highlights the work of Lynchburg’s two leading suffragists, mother and daughter Elizabeth Langhorne Lewis and Elizabeth Otey. It also tells the story of African American activists who simultaneously fought for suffrage and against Jim Crow. Originally opened in March 2020, the exhibit will be on display through December 2022.