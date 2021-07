Delilah Medina was only 5-foot-7, but her basketball coaches at Mora High School remember an athlete who played bigger than that. That was, in part, because she had to since she was one of the taller players on the late-1990s Rangerettes teams. Medina, a 1999 Mora graduate who was a part of the school’s lone state girls basketball championship team in 1998 and later an assistant coach at her alma mater and Peñasco, died Saturday in a car accident outside of Mora at the age of 40.