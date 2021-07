Millions of Americans are leaving their jobs in what has been called the “Great Resignation”. Many more are considering joining their ranks.The trend is a combination of a few factors. There is a backlog of people who would have resigned under normal circumstances in 2020 but held on to jobs during the uncertainty of the pandemic. Others have reconsidered their work-life balance over the last 18 months or have had to adapt to new personal arrangements.A further group is unhappy with how their employers treated them during the pandemic, or dislike the arrangements around a return to the office....