MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Edgehog Advanced Technologies Inc., developer of the world's best nanotextured, omni-directional, anti-reflective glass, announces the first closing of $1.25 million of its $2.5 million Seed Capital raise. Combined with non-dilutive and non-repayable funding of $3.5 million, the capital supports the Company's $6 million project to scale up the size of its super-transmissive, self-cleaning solar glass and further develop and commercialize its proprietary technology. The seed funding round was led by TandemLaunch (Aerial, LANDR, SPORTLOGiQ), E8, and other angel investors. This equity financing comes as Edgehog scales to meet anticipated strong demand in the rapidly growing solar photovoltaic sector, including space solar modules. A second closing of the Seed Round of up to $1.25 million is expected to close within the next 60 days.