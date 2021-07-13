Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; St. Joseph A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ELKHART AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. JOSEPH COUNTIES At 353 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Wakarusa, or near Nappanee, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Goshen, Nappanee, Dunlap, Wakarusa, New Paris, Locke, Southwest, Foraker and Waterford Mills. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
