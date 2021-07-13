Red Flag Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF, Southwest Carbon County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 13:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNING FOR DRY LIGHTNING THROUGH 6 PM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY LIGHTNING * WIND...Southwest to west winds of 15 to 20 MPH sustained with gusts up to 25-30 MPH. Stronger gusts expected with downburst winds from thunderstorms. * HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent * HAINES...5 to 6 * THUNDERSTORMS...Dry thunderstorms possible until 400 PM. Chances for wetting rains with thunderstorms increase later in the afternoon to evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.