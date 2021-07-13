Cancel
Wayne County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 17:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN MONROE AND WAYNE COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Monroe, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Carleton around 510 PM EDT. Flat Rock around 525 PM EDT. Grosse Ile around 530 PM EDT. Trenton around 535 PM EDT. Wyandotte around 540 PM EDT. Downtown Detroit around 555 PM EDT. Belle Isle around 600 PM EDT. Grosse Pointe around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Newport, Melvindale, Gibraltar, New Boston, Woodland Beach, Stony Point, Bolles Harbor, Rockwood, Harper Woods and Grosse Pointe Shores. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

