Special Weather Statement issued for Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Laramie Valley; South Laramie Range SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 154 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium, or near Laramie, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laramie, Tie City Campground, Yellow Pine Campground and University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 310 and 328.