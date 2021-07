Suburban Yacht Club has pushed its planned opening at 5872 SH 121, Plano, in The Boardwalk at Granite Park to August due to delays related to COVID-19. The restaurant's menu will offer Southern California food truck-inspired dishes such as quesabirria, crisped pork carnitas and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos elote. The new restaurant from 33 Restaurant Group will offer a beverage program that will include frozen cocktails, sangria on tap, and wines available by the glass or bottle. 33 Restaurant Group also owns and operates Union Bear Brewing Co. and Taverna Rossa Craft Pizza and Beer in Plano as well as restaurants in McKinney, Southlake and The Colony. 972-850-7433. www.suburbanyachtclub.com.