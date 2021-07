If anyone is considered to be at the top of the world, then it is only Guru and even in every religion Guru has been considered as the first priority and holds a special place in the heart. Especially in Hinduism, Guru is regarded as more than God, and to celebrate this day the occasion of Guru Purnima is significant in order to pay our tribute and realized them they have a special place in our life. On this occasion, blessings are accomplished by respecting and honoring the Guru.