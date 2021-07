It's only the second week of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and the top contenders are emerging. Team USA (1-0-0, 3 points Group B) is back in action as it continues its pursuit of a second straight championship. The United States will take on a Martinique team (0-1-0, 0 points Group B) that is no stranger to the Gold Cup but hasn't had much success in this event. The U.S. looks to stay atop the group, while Martinique is hoping to pull off a major upset. Let's take a deeper dive into this matchup.