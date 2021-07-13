Putin hosts leader of Belarus for talks on closer ties

Her two possible successors have very different ideas about how to steer the relationship going forward. When German chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after the 2021 Bundestag elections, she will leave a substantial void in EU-Russia relations. During her time in the chancellery, Merkel saw the EU-Russia relationship deteriorate from a complicated partnership in the mid-2000s to a deep crisis in 2021. After Russia annexed Crimea and intervened in Ukraine’s Donbas region, she demonstrated a principled and clear-eyed view on Moscow’s actions and Russian president Vladimir Putin. Her efforts were crucial for delivering the EU’s economic sanctions on Russia and, later on, the Minsk Agreements. At the same time, Germany’s Russia policy under Merkel was often merely reactive and lacked strategic vision. This became particularly clear in the case of Nord Stream 2, which she consistently supported although it ran counter to Berlin’s sanctions policy, caused strife within the EU and isolated Germany in the transatlantic community.
