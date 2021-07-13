Putin hosts leader of Belarus for talks on closer ties

During her long tenure at the peak of German politics, German chancellor Angela Merkel has watched the gradual and then dramatic shift in Russia from unsteady, imperfect, quasi-democracy to a maturing (some would say stagnating) autocracy. Clearly, it is not Merkel’s fault that Russia slid into dictatorship on her watch, but she has had to stay nimble in order to deal with the evolution of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s regime and its foreign policy choices. Indeed, Merkel alone among Western leaders has been the most persistent over the last few years in maintaining at least a working relationship with Putin. As a young woman in what was then the German Democratic Republic (GDR), Merkel was required to learn Russian in school and she understood Putin’s lived experience under the communist system. She helped explain him to other Western leaders. Some called her the “Putin Whisperer.”