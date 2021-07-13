Cancel
Putin hosts leader of Belarus for talks on closer ties

PBS NewsHour
 11 days ago
MOSCOW (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus visited Russia on Tuesday for talks with President Vladimir Putin as soaring tensions with the West have boosted his reliance on Moscow’s support. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko thanked Putin for the “very serious support” Belarus has received from Russia and pledged that...

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

