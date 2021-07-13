Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat Booked for 2021 Global Citizen Live

Demi Lovato wrote on Instagram Tuesday (July 13th) that it’s okay to misgender them as long as your intentions are good. The graphic read, “If you misgender me – that’s okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes! As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process.”