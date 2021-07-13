Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat Booked for 2021 Global Citizen Live
Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato and Doja Cat are only a few of the heavy hitters lined up to perform at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert. According to Global Citizen‘s site, the ladies join a list of over 30 artists on the 24-hour broadcast that will take place on Saturday, September 25 and will be simulcast across a number of broadcast channels and internet platforms including ABC, BBC, FX, ABC News Live, YouTube, Twitter and Hulu.starradiovegas.com
Comments / 1