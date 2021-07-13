Cancel
Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat Booked for 2021 Global Citizen Live

By Laila Abuelhawa
starradiovegas.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish, Demi Lovato and Doja Cat are only a few of the heavy hitters lined up to perform at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert. According to Global Citizen‘s site, the ladies join a list of over 30 artists on the 24-hour broadcast that will take place on Saturday, September 25 and will be simulcast across a number of broadcast channels and internet platforms including ABC, BBC, FX, ABC News Live, YouTube, Twitter and Hulu.

