Moment hungry alligator gobbles frog while blocking traffic in Texas flood

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large alligator caused disruption on a flooded road in Texas, bathing in the water before hunting down and catching a frog. The reptile can be seen slowly creeping across the road in Austwell, paying little attention to the waiting traffic. It then begins to stalk its prey, following the...

