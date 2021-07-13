Cancel
Naples, FL

Bleu Provence Tops 20 Local Venues Winning Prestigious Wine Awards

By Tim Aten
Cover picture for the articleBleu Provence in Naples has received Wine Spectator’s Grand Award for the seventh consecutive year. The Grand Award, presented to restaurants that show the utmost dedication to the quality of their wine program, is the highest honor, recognizing world-class wine lists. Bleu Provence is the only restaurant in Southwest Florida to receive this international honor, although 20 area venues were recognized for their exceptional wine programs. Winners of the Best of Award of Excellence are Angelina’s Ristorante, Baleen at LaPlaya Resort, Sails Restaurant, Sea Salt, The Capital Grille, The Grill at Ritz-Carlton Resort Naples and The Cave Bistro & Wine Bar. Local restaurants receiving an Award of Excellence this year are A Table Apart, Charley’s Boat House Grill & Wine Bar, Flying Bridge at Walker’s Hideaway Marina, Ridgeway Bar & Grill, Seasons 52, Sunshine Seafood Café & Wine Bar, Terra Nostra Ristorante, The Oyster Society, The Pink Elephant, The Temptation Restaurant, Truluck’s and Twisted Vine Bistro.

