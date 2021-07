HTML is a very fluid medium for web development. This wonderful Technology can expand text and containers both horizontally and vertically to use the available space. However, due to this fluid mechanism, it became even more difficult to create complex web designs. Therefore, many sites adopted a fixed width based on popular screen sizes. This adaptation did not have any specific impact on the screen size evolution. For instance, the standard screen size continued to evolve from 800×600 to 1024×768. However, the evolution of smartphones and the rise of the iPhone in the year 2007 hurt this trend. In the present generation, more than half of the population access the internet on a mobile device.