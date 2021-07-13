2 Boston men arrested on weapons charges after brief chase

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a number of firearms-related charges. Officers were conducting an investigation in Roxbury shortly after 10 p.m. Monday when they say they began pursuing a vehicle of interest. A second cruiser was called in for backup in the pursuit and was struck by the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Fayston Street and Blue Hill Avenue, according to a release issued by the department.