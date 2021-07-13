Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

24-year-old Brazilian gunned down in tourist district of Lisbon – 13/07/2021 – world

By ksuadmin
Sentinel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian Luiz Henrique Froede, 24, has died after being shot in Alfama, one of Lisbon’s most touristic areas. The Portuguese judicial police are investigating the case, but have not yet commented on the progress of the investigation. Froede was hit around 12:50 a.m. last Thursday (8). Born in Teófilo Otoni,...

ksusentinel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lisbon#Shooting#Police#Brazilian Portuguese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyNew York Post

Twin 18-year-old Brazilian sisters reportedly killed in livestreamed execution

Twin sisters in Brazil have reportedly been fatally shot in the back of their heads in a horrific gang-related double execution that was livestreamed on Instagram. The 18-year-olds — both mothers named locally as Amália and Amanda Alves — were forced to kneel before being killed because they knew too much about a drug deal, the Sun reported, citing local media.
San Elizario, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

56-year-old San Elizario man gunned down in front of home

UPDATE, July 16: El Paso County Sheriff's deputies on Friday identified a man gunned down in front of his home in San Elizario as 56-year-old Francisco Chavez. Investigators said he was shot about noon on Thursday in the 1200 block of Las Pompas at Chicken Ranch Road, where deputies found him lying in the street The post 56-year-old San Elizario man gunned down in front of home appeared first on KVIA.
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

NOPD: 18-year-old shot in 5th District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Soraparu Street. Initial reports show an 18-year-old suffered from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim told police he was...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

13-year-old, 19-year-old shot and killed amid NYC gun violence

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were killed this weekend as New York City continues to struggle with gun violence. According to authorities, the 13-year-old victim was standing in front of a cafe on 187th Street at around 3:15 p.m. in the Belmont section of the Bronx, when he was shot several times by assailants who drove up in a car.
Bronx, NYnorwoodnews.org

13-Year-Old Boy Shot in Belmont, Dies

Police responded to a 911 call regarding a person who had been shot in front of 743 East 187th Street in Belmont, in the 48th precinct, on Sunday, July 11, at approximately 3.18 p.m. Upon arrival, police observed a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest and leg....
Louisiana StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana woman admits she burned girlfriend’s infant son to death, police found baby boy burned, but initially still alive in ditch

A 28—year-old woman has pleaded guilty to burning her girlfriend’s infant son to death, and has agreed to testify against the other woman. Felecia Marie-Nicole Smith pleaded guilty Wednesday in Natchitoches Parish to manslaughter, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile, news agencies reported. She swayed as...
Antioch, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Three Wounded; Two Arrested In Gunfight Outside Antioch Liquor Store

ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — Three people were wounded and two suspected gunmen arrested after gunfire erupted outside an Antioch liquor store early Saturday morning. Antioch police said both of the shooting victims were in stable condition. Officers responded to Romi’s Liquor and Food, located at 418 E. 18th St., shortly after 12:24 a.m. Saturday to investigate a shoots fired call. Upon arrival, they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and the suspects having fled the scene. Officers reviewed surveillance video and learned there were three armed males who engaged in a shootout. While officers were still at the scene, another shooting victim was located. That victim, a male, was positively identified as one of the suspects who was shot during the incident. A second suspect was later located. Both were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and various weapon-related crimes. Officers are still searching for a third suspect.
Wilmington, DEMyChesCo

Police Arrest 18-Year-Old on Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 8 at approximately 6:57 p.m. members of the city’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 1000 block of Kirkwood Street, Wilmington when they observed 18-year-old Jahlier Curtis, who was wanted. Curtis was taken into custody without incident and police recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun.
Jersey City, NJjcitytimes.com

26 Year-Old-Man Gunned Down in Greenville

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed this morning near Grant Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. According to The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, members of the Jersey City Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 94 Grant Avenue. Upon arrival they found the victim – later identified as Raquan Bass – with gunshot wounds to his upper body. Bass was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m.
Roseburg, ORkezi.com

13-year-old arrested for allegedly setting Green District fire

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Deputies arrested a 13-year-old Roseburg teen for allegedly igniting the 20-acre Green District Fire off of Rolling Hills Road. The fire broke out Friday evening around 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Rolling Hills Road. Officials said three teens were identified as having been in the area...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public Safetyaugustacrime.com

Hephzibah Man Accused of Raping Daughter 635 Times!

A Hephzibah man has been captured on charges that he raped his daughter 635 times, according to a sheriff’s report. Nicholas Alexander Mims, 46, was captured almost immediately Wednesday after news spread that he was wanted for sexually abusing his daughter from the age of 16. According to a report,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy