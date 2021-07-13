Cancel
'Hard to Feel Safe': Congresswoman Speaks Out After Town Hall Descends to Violence with Counter-Protesters

By Glenn Garner
People
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Disappointing and scary" is how Rep. Katie Porter described what happened when a fight broke out at her town hall in Irvine, California, on Sunday. In a Monday appearance on MSNBC, the Democratic Representative of California recounted the incident in which supporters of a political opponent carried out a raucous counter-rally at her first in-person town hall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

