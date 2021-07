Enough is enough. Jana Kramer revealed her new tattoo — and the sweet meaning behind it — as her messy divorce from Mike Caussin continues. “I remember when I got my ‘believe’ tattoo 15 years ago it was the biggest reminder for me to believe in myself. (Any One Tree Hillers remember that episode when I showed my believe tattoo?) … And now what I need most to remember is that I am enough,” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 11. She paired the caption with a series of photos of herself and her delicate new ink.