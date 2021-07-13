Cancel
Tift County, GA

Lady Devils scrimmage Worth Aug. 3

By Becky Taylor
Tifton Gazette
 12 days ago
Madison Smith goes into the wind-up. Becky Taylor

TIFTON — A mere three weeks remains before the Tift County Lady Devils softball team makes it official for the 2021 season.

Tift is scheduled to host Worth County Aug. 3 in a 5 p.m. scrimmage, per the schedule input on GameChanger. It will be another week, however, until they celebrate their home opener.

Before Lee County arrives Aug. 10, Tift goes to Forsyth County for three games at two locations. They will play Denmark, Forsyth Central and Norcross.

Head coach Taylor Barber, who enters his third season in charge of the team, said he was not sure what to expect out of the Forsyth schools. Last year, Denmark won a doubleheader against the Lady Devils, before they picked up their first win of the year over Forsyth County.

The Lady Devils finished third in Region 1-7A in 2020, advancing to their first state tournament since 2015. They won 14 games in 2020, twice as many than 2019. Nearly all of the squad returns from that season, including a strong sophomore class.

Barber said Tift’s players have been active this summer, participating in camps and travel ball all over the United States.

Tifton Gazette

Tifton, GA
