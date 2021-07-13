Allyson Felix and Athleta Providing $200K to Help Mom Athletes with Child Care During Olympics

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAllyson Felix has fellow athletes who are moms covered. Partnering with her sponsor Athleta the Women's Sports Foundation, the 35-year-old track and field star — who has six Olympic gold medals under her belt and will compete at the upcoming Tokyo games — will provide $200,000 in grants to professional athletes who are moms, to help with covering child care costs while they compete.

