Allyson Felix and Athleta Providing $200K to Help Mom Athletes with Child Care During Olympics
Allyson Felix has fellow athletes who are moms covered. Partnering with her sponsor Athleta the Women's Sports Foundation, the 35-year-old track and field star — who has six Olympic gold medals under her belt and will compete at the upcoming Tokyo games — will provide $200,000 in grants to professional athletes who are moms, to help with covering child care costs while they compete.people.com
