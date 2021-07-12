Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

I haven't seen much of him so I should defer to those who know more but ...

By vt90 Joined:
sportswar.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on what I have seen I would equate him more with Malcolm Delaney than JRob. I think he would be comfortable at the one or the two, especially in Young's system. What I do know is that he was a late riser (in baseball draft terms they would say he had 'helium'), possibly due to limited exposure last year. However, with all of the other highly ranked guys we are involved with there is no way Young takes his commitment at this point unless he really likes him.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Delaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jrob
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Economysportswar.com

I don't know our finances so I have no idea.

I do know that the reality of success is that quality assistants or even a quality head coach are always going to be coveted by programs with deeper pockets. I'm not even saying others are even looking at him now, but we can't sit back and wishfully think that we are going to keep successful assistants around forever unless we pony up to keep them. Donations matter.
NBAsportswar.com

I've really only seen him "do too much" when other players haven't stepped

Up. For example, when he tries to draw the defense into the lane, and our shooters either don't respond by getting free or can't buy an outside shot. There are some ways that I would like to see him do more, such as the catch-and-shoot when he has a wide-open three. He shoots those at a high 30% rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy