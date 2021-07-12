I haven't seen much of him so I should defer to those who know more but ...

Based on what I have seen I would equate him more with Malcolm Delaney than JRob. I think he would be comfortable at the one or the two, especially in Young's system. What I do know is that he was a late riser (in baseball draft terms they would say he had 'helium'), possibly due to limited exposure last year. However, with all of the other highly ranked guys we are involved with there is no way Young takes his commitment at this point unless he really likes him.