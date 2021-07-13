Cancel
Essex County, NY

Hikers injured on Haystack, Algonquin trail, Mount Jo

On July 5 at 2:37 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a passerby reporting a 64-year-old woman from Palisades Park, New Jersey, with a non-weight bearing ankle injury near MacIntyre Falls on the trail to Algonquin Mountain in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. Forest Rangers Evans, Lewis, Bode, and Mecus and Assistant Forest Ranger (AFR) McPherson responded by hiking up from the Adirondak Loj. Once on scene, Forest Rangers assessed the subject’s injury and began slowly walking the hiker down off the mountain to the old Marcy Dam trail where additional Rangers were staged with UTVs. At 8:07 p.m., the hiker was back to the trailhead and said she would seek medical attention on her own.

#Algonquin#Haystack#Hikers#Accident#Nys#Dec Forest Ranger#Ray Brook Dispatch#Lewis Bode#The Adirondak Loj#Adk Mountain Club
