The thing is I don't really think McKoy got his shot. I like to keep track of W's and L's based on OEff and DEff. If your OEff is better than DEff, the player gets an individual W. Otherwise, it's an L. It correlates very well with team W-L. When McKoy got 10+ minutes for the entire year, he was 8-2. When his minutes died after Wake/BC, he was 7-2 (three games below 10 minutes). Like, he literally did nothing wrong, but got no more minutes. It was bizarre.