Here Are The 2021 Emmy Award Nominations

wrvo.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on July 13 by presenters Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer in front of a live audience, airing Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. Outstanding drama series. Outstanding lead actress...

www.wrvo.org

Comments / 0

Boston, MAberklee.edu

Alumni Nominated for Emmy Awards as Mj Rodriguez Makes History

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences nominated 26 Berklee alumni for Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 13. Mj Rodriguez ’11 made history, becoming the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category, while other alumni were recognized for their sound mixing, sound editing, music composition, music direction, and more for many of the industry’s biggest programs and events.
Businessabc.com

The Walt Disney Company Gets 166 2021 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

The Walt Disney Company proudly announces an impressive 166 nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Awards. While the Television Academy announced the attributed total number as 146, the Company additionally recognizes all the programming produced for third party platforms and by all its production and studio entities. For the second year in a row, Disney+ leads the way with Lucasfilm Ltd's "The Mandalorian" garnering 24 nominations including Outstanding Dramas Series. Additionally, Disney+'s limited Marvel Studios' series "WandaVision" received 23 honors including a nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress (Elizabeth Olsen) and Outstanding Lead Actor (Paul Bettany) in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Similarly, Disney+'s "Hamilton" became a fan-favorite this year with 12 total nominations including two nods for Outstanding Lead Actor—Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.—as well as a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded); and Marvel Studios/Disney+'s "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" scored five including Don Cheadle's nod for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.
TV & VideosWDEZ 101.9 FM

Factbox – Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

(Reuters) – Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. BEST DRAMA SERIES. “The Boys”
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Snubbed in Emmy Award Nominations

Disney and Lucasfilm recently made a surprising push for Mandalorian actress Gina Carano to be nominated for an Emmy Award despite the fact that she was fired from the Star Wars franchise in February 2021. Former Muay Thai champion and women’s MMA fighter Carano, who portrayed New Republic Marshal Cara...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary Nominated for Two Emmy Awards

As Britney Spears’ legal battle ravages on, the buzzy television documentary surrounding the pop star’s conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement has been nominated for two Emmys. “Framing Britney Spears,” which was produced by the New York Times for FX and Hulu, has been nominated for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special...
