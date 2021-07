GREENSBURG – As part of the continuing effort to bring a little culture and visual interest to the area stretching from Rebekah Park to the Tree County Players building on East Main Street, the Decatur County Greensburg Public Library, in league with the Arts and Cultural Council and the Decatur County Visitors Center (Tourism), posted a contest soliciting design ideas for four white fiberglass book benches. The fiberglass creations, resembling an open book, were to be painted by the artists chosen for the project and sprayed with a durable clear coating by Enneking Auto Body (who also delivered them back to the library when they were finished.)