95th annual Pocono Mountain Carnival underway

The rides are ready, and tents are up. The Pocono Mountain Carnival is a go this year, with all week-long food and fun for the whole family.

Julia and Lillian Wallace already know where they plan to stop first.

"I really think I want to do the goldfish toss," said Julia Wallace, 7 years old.

"I like the fishbowl toss and the ferris wheel," said Lillian Wallace, 7 years old.

The Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company's Annual Carnival is the oldest and largest carnival in the Poconos.

Last year, it was called off because of the pandemic.

"It's fantastic to be back and be able to do what we do. It's our only fundraiser of the year, and people look forward to it every year. It's been a tradition since 1927," said Randy Altemose, the chairman of the event.

Altemose says visitors will see some of the same old same old at the carnival and some new, too.

"Well, we have games and food, obviously, the rides out on the midway. This year we added clams and beer under the tent. It's rain or shine, band every night," said Altemose. "Lots of fun for everyone."

Shannon Wallace is a firefighter with the company. She came to help up soak up some of the sogginess left behind from the rain. She is thrilled that the carnival is back.

"Oh my gosh, it's amazing. It's where everyone comes. You mention the carnival is here, and you know where to go. This is where it's at for the families. This is one of the first things that's happening, and people can get out, socialize and be part of the community again. We are loving it," said Wallace.

The Pocono Mountain Carnival runs through Saturday, and admission is free.

Money raised helps pay for fire trucks.

Wednesday night, a firework show will light up the sky at 9:30 p.m.