Inside Tyson Beckford's Dating History

After two straight seasons of love triangles, heartbreaking tragedies and jaw-dropping twists on Virgin River, you’re probably dying to know what’s next for Mel and Jack. Fortunately, you won’t have to wait too long before you get some answers, because Netflix has already released a new trailer and announced that season three will be premiering on July 9. Plus, a few cast members have already hinted at how the new season will play out. But if you’re still craving some more guilty-pleasure content to hold you over as you wait, allow us to introduce 13 addictive shows like Virgin River. From Sweet Magnolias to Hart of Dixie, here’s what you need to add to your queue ASAP.