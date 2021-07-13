Pelabresib May Represent Optimal Partner for JAK Inhibition in Myelofibrosis

A discussion of JAK inhibitors, risk models, quality of life, splenomegaly, and other issues in treating patients with MF. Srdan Verstovsek, MD: In the treatment of myelofibrosis—that is the most difficult to manage of the MPNs [myeloproliferative neoplasms]—there is certainly a major change in the management of myelofibrosis with the application of the JAK2 inhibitors. If we are talking about treatment for PV [polycythemia vera] in the second-line setting, a quarter of the patients or perhaps more, would need something beyond this frontline therapy of hydroxyurea. With ET [essential thrombocythemia], there is a similar situation. Regarding myelofibrosis, I think we can say that development ofJAKinhibitors is earth-shaking for the outcome of these patients. I think you would agree with that statement.