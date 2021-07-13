Cancel
Cancer

Pelabresib May Represent Optimal Partner for JAK Inhibition in Myelofibrosis

By Courtney Marabella
 12 days ago

Prithviraj Bose, MD, discusses data with pelabresib from the MANIFEST trial and future research directions for BET inhibition in patients with myelofibrosis. The benefits yielded with the BET inhibitor pelabresib (formerly CPI-0610) in patients with myelofibrosis are multifold, and the agent’s potential to improve disease biology and overcome shortcomings faced with JAK inhibitors make it a strong partner for combinations and a stand-out option vs other agents under exploration in the paradigm, according to Prithviraj Bose, MD.

