Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Deepa Shivaram

wrvo.org
 12 days ago

Cornel West Has Announced He's Leaving Harvard And Says The School Has Lost Its Way. Cornel West, one of the nation's foremost Black scholars and an outspoken progressive activist, has announced his resignation from Harvard University, accusing the school of "intellectual and spiritual bankruptcy of deep depths." West, who earlier...

www.wrvo.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cornel West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Harvard University#Harvard Divinity School#Unc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Twitter
Related
Atlanta, GAwclk.com

The Local Take Talks HBCU Love With CAU Trustee Thomas W. Dortch, Jr.

This week on WCLK's The Local Take(Saturdays 8am) I speak with Atlanta Business leader and Clark Atlanta University Trustee and Alumnus Thomas Dortch. The last few months have been notable for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). We've seen the establishment the HBCU Executive Leadership Institute at CAU, the establishment of a Knight Foundation Chair in Journalism at Howard University, significant donations from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, and Deion Sanders coaching at Jackson State University. It makes Stanley Nelson's 2017 PBS Documentary on HBCUs "Tell Them We Are Rising" seem prophetic.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Nobel laureate, UT physics professor Steven Weinberg dies at 88

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin confirmed Saturday that Nobel laureate and longtime professor of physics and astronomy Steven Weinberg has died at 88. He is survived by his wife, UT Austin law professor Louise Weinberg, and their daughter, Elizabeth. UT Austin says Weinberg was a beloved...
CollegesVirginia Business

George Mason hires chief diversity officer

Sharnnia Artis is assistant dean for access and inclusion for two UC Irvine schools. Sharnnia Artis will be George Mason University’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, beginning Sept. 1. Artis currently serves as the assistant dean for access and inclusion in the Donald Bren...
Austin, TXCultural Compass

UT Austin Mourns Death of World-Renowned Physicist Steven Weinberg

AUSTIN, Texas — Nobel laureate Steven Weinberg, a professor of physics and astronomy at The University of Texas at Austin, has died. He was 88. One of the most celebrated scientists of his generation, Weinberg was best known for helping to develop a critical part of the Standard Model of particle physics, which significantly advanced humanity’s understanding of how everything in the universe — its various particles and the forces that govern them — relate. A faculty member for nearly four decades at UT Austin, he was a beloved teacher and researcher, revered not only by the scientists who marveled at his concise and elegant theories but also by science enthusiasts everywhere who read his books and sought him out at public appearances and lectures.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Andre’a Rhoads talks youth poet laureate role, plans for the future

As Andre’a Rhoads settles into her new role as Philadelphia’s youth poet laureate, one of the events she said she is looking forward to is the poetry slams. “I’m looking forward to the poetry slams,” Rhoads said. “I’ve never been a part of a poetry slam before, I’ve never participated in one or found one, so I’m very excited to do that.”
Chicago, ILneiu.edu

Northeastern awards tenure and promotions to nine faculty members

Northeastern Illinois University has awarded tenure and promotions to associate professor to nine members of the faculty, who were introduced during the April 15 Board of Trustees meeting. Here is the list of awards of tenure and promotion to associate professor:. Jorge Cantú, Biology. Cantú earned a Ph.D. from Northwestern...
BusinessNorthwestern University

Executive MBA Convocation

The livestream can be viewed from this page starting at 2:00pm (Central Time, GMT-5). If you do not see the stream at that time, please refresh the page. Congratulations, Cohorts 120 & 121. We applaud you. Keynote Speaker. Kent Hawryluk ’07. President and CEO, MBX Biosciences. Kent Hawryluk has more...
Atlanta, GAmorehouse.edu

Morehouse College President David A. Thomas, Ph.D. Joins Vanguard Board of Directors

ATLANTA—Morehouse College President David A. Thomas, Ph.D. has been appointed to the board of directors for Vanguard, according to an announcement from the company today. The Pennsylvania-based firm is one of the world’s largest investment management companies with $8 trillion in global assets under management. The company offers 418 funds to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.
Jobsloc.gov

2021 Folklife Interns: Welcome Aboard!

The American Folklife Center staff is thrilled to welcome our 2021 Folklife Interns: Camille Acosta and Kennedi Johnson. It was a competitive application pool this year, with over 350 candidates—and extremely difficult to make final selections! They’ve both officially “on-boarded” at this point and are navigating the challenges and opportunities of doing a full-time internship from afar, with Camille working from New Mexico and Kennedi from Indiana. A bit more about each of them follows below, and for background on the paid internships at the AFC, check out this post from back in 2018 when we launched the program.
JobsFortune

What is an MBA admissions consultant, and should you hire one?

Alma Aguilar had long dreamed of going to business school, but didn’t put her thought into action until her daughter was born. While sitting at home one day with their 6-week-old baby in December 2019, Aguilar and her husband discussed what type of parents they really wanted to be. Sponsor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy