Brian Lohan will be quietly seething that wins over Waterford and Wexford have not propelled Clare deeper into the championship. The draw plunged the Banner into the first round of Munster, and subsequently they were not granted a bye in the qualifiers. So despite two impressive wins over top-tier sides, either side of a controversial Munster semi-final defeat to Tipperary, they find themselves no further than the back door's second round.