Then There Were Two

As news broke yesterday of the Chicago Blackhawks trading defensive stalwart Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers, many came to a realization that the greatest era of Chicago Blackhawks has come to an end. Keith’s departure leaves just 2 current members of the Hawks who have won a Stanley Cup in Chicago. The two remaining players are the two that the foundation of the Cup wins were built on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. While Toews has intimated he would like to return to the ice this season after missing all last year with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome his return is not guaranteed.