Discord buys AI anti-harassment company

By Jacob Kastrenakes
The Verge
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscord has purchased a company working on AI tools to detect harassment online. The company, Sentropy, monitors online networks for abuse and harassment, then offers users a way to block problematic people and filter out messages they don’t want to see. Its first consumer product, Sentropy Protect, was initially focused on helping users clean up their Twitter feeds; it also made enterprise tools for companies to support moderation.

