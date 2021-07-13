Pirates third-round pick Bubba Chandler preparing to make his baseball dreams a reality

The fruits of the Pirates’ strategy for the MLB draft will mainly be felt with their top four or five selections. They took Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first overall pick, and he is expected to sign for under the max slot value recommended for his pick: $8.42 million. The Pirates can use any savings made there and transfer it to their next three picks: right-hander Anthony Solometo, outfielder Lonnie White Jr., and right-hander/shortstop Bubba Chandler, all of whom hold commitments to colleges and will need to be paid a certain bonus to sign with the Pirates.