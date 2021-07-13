Cancel
Baseball

Pirates third-round pick Bubba Chandler preparing to make his baseball dreams a reality

By Mike Persak
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt certainly isn’t easy for Bubba Chandler to give up football, but when a dream calls, sometimes a sacrifice must be made. The Pirates selected Chandler in the third round of the MLB draft on Monday. He is a three-sport, high school star out of North Oconee High School in Georgia and, as a three-star quarterback in football, he is committed to play at Clemson beginning next season.

www.post-gazette.com

