Pirates third-round pick Bubba Chandler preparing to make his baseball dreams a reality
It certainly isn’t easy for Bubba Chandler to give up football, but when a dream calls, sometimes a sacrifice must be made. The Pirates selected Chandler in the third round of the MLB draft on Monday. He is a three-sport, high school star out of North Oconee High School in Georgia and, as a three-star quarterback in football, he is committed to play at Clemson beginning next season.www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0