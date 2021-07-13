Won't make the Open again this year, but memories of the U.K. trips linger
A funny thing happened years ago following an introduction to a specialty golf ball manufacturer who wanted help promoting his product, for which he would pay a modest fee. Given the opportunity to develop a business relationship with him, I made him an offer that was the best barter arrangement I have ever experienced. Instead of monthly compensation, I suggested that I be remunerated by his paying my way to the British Open each July.www.onlineathens.com
