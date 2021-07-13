Suspect with shotgun and multiple knives arrested in CVS parking lot

A suspect with a shotgun, a loaded .38-caliber pistol, multiple knives and baseball bats was arrested in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy. Joshua Mathew Olters, 39, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray Chevy SUV on Saturday night on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for a non-functioning passenger-side headlight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.