Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildwood, FL

Suspect with shotgun and multiple knives arrested in CVS parking lot

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect with a shotgun, a loaded .38-caliber pistol, multiple knives and baseball bats was arrested in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy. Joshua Mathew Olters, 39, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray Chevy SUV on Saturday night on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for a non-functioning passenger-side headlight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 8

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocklawaha, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Sumter County, FL
City
Ocklawaha, FL
State
Georgia State
Sumter County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Wildwood, FL
Wildwood, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bats#Shotgun#Cvs Pharmacy#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Ohio special primaries

Primaries in two Ohio special House elections Tuesday served as stress tests for the state of the Republican and Democratic parties as their respective ideological and establishment flanks clashed. In a ruby-red district outside of Columbus, energy lobbyist Mike Carey, who was endorsed by former President Trump , defeated a...
CelebritiesCNN

Simone Biles reveals her aunt unexpectedly died during the Olympics

(CNN) — US gymnast Simone Biles has revealed that her aunt died "unexpectedly" died during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Following her bronze medal win on the balance beam on Tuesday, Biles -- arguably the greatest gymnast of all time -- told the media about the loss her family suffered while she was in Japan.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....

Comments / 8

Community Policy