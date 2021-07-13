Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Compactly Powerful Desktop PCs

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lenovo ThinkStation P350 desktop PC is a compact computing solution that will offer businesses with a way to outfit their team with essential equipment to achieve a range of projects. The computer is equipped with Intel Core or Xeon processors and is reported to be 96% smaller than a traditional desktop PC to save ample space on a workstation. The computers come in the aforementioned Tiny model as well as the Small Form Factor (SFF) and Tower models.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desktop Pcs#Lenovo#Intel Core
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away XPS 13 laptops and XPS desktops

We love to see Dell’s well-recognized series of computers, the XPS, on sale with significant discounts, which is why it’s a great idea to check out these Dell XPS deals. An excellent alternative to Apple’s MacBook, right now at Dell you can get $150 off the 13-inch XPS 13 Laptop, and at the same time save $150 on an XPS Desktop. Those are huge discounts on some of Dell’s best computer offerings under $1,000, so don’t let them get away.
Shoppingmobilesyrup.com

Here are Best Buy’s top deals for the week

Best Buy’s top deals for the week include several gadgets like Samsung’s The Frame 50-inch 4K, Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop and the 4th gen Apple iPad Pro. Check out some of the notable items from the sale below:. TVs. Find all TVs on sale here. Home audio and speakers. Find...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is so cheap at Staples it might be a mistake

Besides Apple, Microsoft offers some of the most impressive laptops and tablets on the market. Seriously, just take a peek at the best Surface Pro deals, and you’ll likely come away impressed. They offer both 2-in-1 versatile tablets and more traditional laptops. Speaking of laptops, Staples is offering a crazy...
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Customizable Comfort Gaming Chairs

The SecretLab Titan Evo chair is a new gaming chair from the brand that will offer users with a customizable level of comfort to suit their needs. The chair is constructed using improved materials such as polyurethane and SoftWeave, which helps contribute to an overall durable build that will also work to increase overall comfort when seated for long periods. The chair will come in small, regular and extra-large size options to help users pick the one that works best for their body type instead of having to deal with a single size.
ComputersNature.com

On-chip ultra-compact solution

Reducing the footprint of optical spectrometers is a critical requirement for many in-field applications. Now, a single black phosphorus photodetector with a wavelength-scale size enables mid-infrared computational spectrometry. One of the most fundamental analytical tools in scientific and industrial research is the measurement of the spectral content of light. Laboratory...
SoftwarePC Perspective

WaaSup! Windows PCs As A Service Returns With Windows 365

It has taken Microsoft six years to do it, but Microsoft 365 is on it’s way to a subscription service near you; though they ask you please don’t confuse it with their current subscription service with the exact same name. Windows as a Service has been touted as a great way for people to have access to full PC via a web browser for years now but the project always seemed to be several years from fruition; until now. On August 2nd Windows 365 Business and Enterprise editions will be available to businesses for a price, though the exact monthly or yearly subscription cost has yet to be announced. There is also no date for when this might be available for anyone inthe general public that is interesting.
SoftwareThe Verge

Microsoft puts PCs in the cloud with Windows 365

Microsoft is putting Windows in the cloud. Windows 365 is a new service that will let businesses access Cloud PCs from anywhere, streaming a version of Windows 10 or Windows 11 in a web browser. While virtualization and remote access to PCs has existed for more than a decade, Microsoft is betting on Windows 365 to offer Cloud PCs to businesses just as they shift toward a mix of office and remote work.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

Windows 365 launches as the Xbox Cloud Gaming of PCs

Microsoft has launched Windows 365 today, putting Windows 10 and – eventually – Windows 11 into the cloud. The natural next step after remotely-hosted applications, this new “Cloud PC” category, Microsoft claims, will become instrumental in hybrid workplaces, as businesses try to grapple with employees working remotely and the practical and security challenges that brings.
RetailPhotofocus

Epson announces compact, high-volume printers

Today, Epson announced two new mini-lab photo printers, the SureLab D1070 and D1070DE. These drylab printers are built for high-volume photo and graphic production. Designed for retail, event and e-commerce applications, the SureLab D1070DE adds a duplex feeder to provide automatic double-sided printing on sheet media to use for photobooks, greeting cards, invitations, postcards and more. The unique, modern design seamlessly integrates into workflows for maximum profitability and enables businesses to deliver unique product offerings to customers.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

The Rig Pro Compact Controller – Tech Review

Nacon’s Rig Pro Compact offers a lot of features that go well beyond it’s price point, making it a great option for Xbox and PC players. I don’t do much gaming on my PC at home and never have. Aside from RTS/strategy games, I tend to stick to my consoles. There are a variety of reasons (my computer rarely keeps up with the latest technology and updates), but a major factor has always been how much I struggle with keyboard gaming controls.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

PS5's CPU Soon to be Available in PCs?

Soon the offer of PCs based on AMD components will grow by several dozen models. They will be equipped with the AMD 4700S chip known from PlayStation 5. It was first speculated back in May when the AMD 4700S Desktop Kits were added to AMD's offer. From the first information it seemed that they would contain the CPU known from Xbox Series X. But nothing could be further from the truth, because as it turns out, it will be the SoC used in the next-gen console from Sony, PlayStation 5 - which was confirmed using the Geekbench benchmark.
threatpost.com

Is Remote Desktop Protocol Secure? It Can Be

Matt Dunn, associate managing director in Kroll’s Cyber Risk practice, discusses options for securing RDP, which differ significantly in terms of effectiveness. Most of the problems with setting up Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) for remote work involves making RDP accessible via the public internet. RDP itself is not a secure setup and therefore requires additional security measures to keep workstations and servers protected. Without proper security protocols in place, organizations face several potential risks, including the increased risk of cyberattacks. The typical targets of these attacks tend to be small businesses because they often lack the resources needed to protect against and respond to these threats.
SoftwareMiddletown Press

Blueprint Software Systems Enables Enterprises to Migrate from Any RPA Tool to Microsoft Power Automate Desktop

Collaboration with Microsoft to Accelerate Adoption of Power Automate on Global Scale. Blueprint Software Systems, provider of one of the most powerful process automation design environments available on the market, today announced it has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to offer an end-to-end migration solution that simplifies, reduces costs, and speeds up the migration of entire bot portfolios from any of the major RPA platforms into Microsoft Power Automate Desktop.
Computersvmware.com

Remove Recompose at Desktop Pool Level

Our previous Horizon Administrator somehow was able to make role so our support team can recompose machine at machine level but if they were viewing the desktop pool, the recompose and refresh option are disabled. I am guessing he did this via powercli or some other method as I dont see a way to do it via web interface.
ComputersDigital Trends

This top-rated Lenovo laptop just got a HUGE price cut at Staples

Welcome back to the fold everyone, we hope you had a wonderful weekend filled with fun activities and memorable times with family and friends. Very much back to business, Staples July deals offer a host of discounts on the latest tech, gadgets, and home office gear. Today, Staples has slashed...
Computershowtogeek.com

The Best Desktop Macs of 2021

If you don’t need the portability of a laptop, picking a desktop Mac over an Apple MacBook could save you money and net you much more screen real estate. But which should you pick up? Here are some recommendations. The Best Desktop Macs in 2021. Why you should trust us:...
Softwarethreatpost.com

Windows Hello Bypass Fools Biometrics Safeguards in PCs

A Windows security bug would allow an attacker to fool a USB camera used in the biometric facial-recognition aspect of the system. A vulnerability in Microsoft’s Windows 10 password-free authentication system has been uncovered that could allow an attacker to spoof an image of a person’s face to trick the facial-recognition system and take control of a device.
Electronicsmusictech.net

Review: Apogee Symphony Desktop

– ¼-inch jack inputs intended for unbalanced instrument signals only. Apogee’s reputation for peerless AD/DA conversion is on full display in this stylish audio interface, but it’s squaring off against a well-established competitor. Price $1,495/£1,399. Contact Apogee | SoundTech. One of the biggest problems in computer-based production is recording latency....
Computersamericanpeoplenews.com

Video: Cloud PCs and Windows 365

Microsoft’s new Windows 365 and its Cloud PCs promise to change PC computing by putting your PC in the cloud? Confused? A Microsoft video helps explain it in more detail. Windows 365 is a new service that will allow businesses to provide virtualized Windows PCs to their workforce. You’ll use Windows like you would a cloud gaming service: You click on a local device, like an iPad or Android phone, and your actions will control a PC remotely in the cloud.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Self-Contained Gamer Workstations

The Cooler Master Orb X GamePod is an immersive digital furniture solution for avid gamers to incorporate into their space when looking to enhance the time they spend in the digital landscape. The cockpit-like chair is characterized by its semi-enclosed design that requires the top section to be lifted up and away in order to access the seating section. The pod can accommodate either a 34-inch monitor or three 27-inch monitors to allow users to set it up according to their specific needs or preferences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy