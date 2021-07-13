Compactly Powerful Desktop PCs
The Lenovo ThinkStation P350 desktop PC is a compact computing solution that will offer businesses with a way to outfit their team with essential equipment to achieve a range of projects. The computer is equipped with Intel Core or Xeon processors and is reported to be 96% smaller than a traditional desktop PC to save ample space on a workstation. The computers come in the aforementioned Tiny model as well as the Small Form Factor (SFF) and Tower models.www.trendhunter.com
