WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts spent part of his Friday in Winnebago, Nebraska, learning more about the tribe. He first met with the tribal council, as well as the CEO and COO of Ho-Chunk Inc. which is the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe. The governor answered their questions and provided feedback to their comments. He also asked questions about how things operate with the tribe and Ho-Chunk.