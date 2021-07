The Philippines' top judges have ruled the International Criminal Court can prosecute "government actors" for alleged crimes committed before the country withdrew from the tribunal -- contradicting President Rodrigo Duterte's assertion it has no jurisdiction. The Supreme Court ruling -- made in March but released in full to the public on Wednesday -- comes as prosecutors at the world's only permanent war crimes court seek a full-blown investigation into Duterte's drug war that activists estimate has killed tens of thousands of people. Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the country's drug problem, and he openly ordered police to kill suspects if their lives were in danger. The president has said he would never cooperate with an ICC probe, claiming the tribunal has no jurisdiction over the Southeast Asian country.