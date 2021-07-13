Trio Of Nittany Lions Taken On Day Three Of MLB Draft
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State baseball had three members of the team get selected in the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. Junior third baseman Justin Williams was taken in the 17th round, 508th overall, by the Houston Astros. Senior pitcher Kyle Virbitsky was also selected in the 17th round, going 518th overall to the Oakland A's. Senior pitcher Bailey Dees was drafted in the 18th round, 543rd overall, by the New York Yankees.gopsusports.com
