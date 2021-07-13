Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Trio Of Nittany Lions Taken On Day Three Of MLB Draft

GoPSUsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State baseball had three members of the team get selected in the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. Junior third baseman Justin Williams was taken in the 17th round, 508th overall, by the Houston Astros. Senior pitcher Kyle Virbitsky was also selected in the 17th round, going 518th overall to the Oakland A's. Senior pitcher Bailey Dees was drafted in the 18th round, 543rd overall, by the New York Yankees.

gopsusports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Villanova#Mlb Draft#The Houston Astros#The Oakland A#The New York Yankees#Blue Jays#The Nittany Lions#Penn State#Rutgers#Purdue#New York Yankees Dees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Rutgers University
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Fans React To Jim Harbaugh’s Message For Ohio State

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh found himself dominating the headlines thanks to a comment he made about Ohio State. The Wolverines coach, who has never defeated the Buckeyes, might regret what he said. “We’re going to do it or die trying,” he said of beating Ohio State, per Buckeyes insider Jeremy Birmingham.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big 12 school has call set up to potentially join Big Ten

Big Ten college football fans likely were hoping the northern-based conference would have been the one to get the call from Oklahoma and Texas rather than the SEC. And, honestly, given the level of competition in the SEC — with Alabama, LSU, Florida and Georgia consistently fielding elite teams — perhaps it would have been the better move. But one Big 12 school is reaching out to the Big Ten, looking to potentially depart the South-Midwest conference.
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Leach has ridiculous suggestion for expanded College Football Playoff

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is certainly known for his quotable press conferences, and he delivered another gem on Wednesday at SEC Media Day. Leach was asked about the prospect of an expanded College Football Playoff, and he voiced support for the proposed 12-team format. However, Leach suggested that the NCAA shouldn’t stop there and called for a full 64-team tournament.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Nation's top defensive lineman, 5-star Walter Nolen names his updated top schools

Considering his lofty recruiting grade, Walter Nolen could attend school at any major college football program in the country. After taking several visits to college campuses across the country during the month of June, the Tennessee native has narrowed his options down to a select few as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan have all made the cut for the five-star lineman.
Penn, PAThe Herald

Penn State football signee White selected by Pirates in MLB Draft

STATE COLLEGE – Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. on Monday was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 64th pick of the 2021 MLB Draft. The two-sport Malvern Prep standout signed with the Nittany Lions in football last December and is rated a four-star football prospect by 247Sports. He’s expected to play both sports at Penn State should he enroll.
MLBbcinterruption.com

Sal Frelick Taken 15th Overall in MLB Draft

Boston College baseball player Sal Frelick has been drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers, going 15th overall in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Frelick was ranked 11th in the MLB prospect rankings heading into tonight’s draft. Frelick had an outstanding season this year which culminated in his becoming...
MLBthedailyhoosier.com

Indiana’s Cole Barr and Grant Richardson taken on MLB Draft’s third day

After seeing four pitchers taken on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft, Indiana saw its two most productive hitters in the 2021 season taken on Day 3. Third baseman Cole Barr was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 15th round and outfielder Grant Richardson was taken in the 17th-round of what this year is a 20-round draft. Barr was the No. 444 overall pick and Richardson the No. 513 overall pick in the draft.
College Sportsnittanysportsnow.com

Big Ten or ACC? Which is the better home for Penn State?

There are a lot of Penn State fans out there — maybe you’re one of them — who have always felt a certain way about the Big Ten. It goes like this:. “Penn State has been treated like a red-headed stepchild by the Big Ten since joining in 1993.”. Is...
Smithfield, RIbryantbulldogs.com

Mattison, McGill taken on day two of MLB Draft

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Bryant University pitcher Tyler Mattison and catcher Liam McGill were each selected on the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Mattison was taken in the fourth round by the Detroit Tigers, while McGill was selected in the ninth round by the Atlanta Braves. Mattison...
MLBNOLA.com

Tulane's Collin Burns, Braden Olthoff and Donovan Benoit taken on second day of MLB draft

Tulane shortstop Collin Burns and pitchers Braden Olthoff and Donovan Benoit heard their names called on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft. After a stellar year in the field and at the plate, Burns, a redshirt sophomore from De La Salle, went to the Baltimore Orioles with the third pick of the sixth round (167th overall) and agreed to terms quickly. His slot value is $304,200.
Denver, COthemw.com

Mountain West Has 12 Student-Athletes Taken in 2021 MLB Draft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A total of 12 Mountain West student-athletes were selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft July 12-13. This year, the MLB Draft was held during the All-Star Week as a part of the festivities in Denver, Colorado. With its 12 selections over 20 rounds of...
MLBdailyeasternnews.com

Sweeney taken by Yankees with 20th pick in 2021 MLB Draft

Eastern shortstop Trey Sweeney was selected 20th overall by the New York Yankees in the 2021 MLB Draft Sunday night. Sweeney became the third-highest drafted player in Eastern history and the highest-drafted Panther since 1988. Sweeney is coming off a 2021 season in which he was named the OVC Player...
MLBchatsports.com

Jack Leiter Taken by Rangers with No. 2 Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft

Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter parlayed his breakout college season into being the No. 2 overall pick to the Texas Rangers in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Pitching alongside fellow top prospect Kumar Rocker, Leiter was the most-talked about player in college baseball this season. He was a well-regarded player coming into 2021 but only threw 15.2 innings in his first year at Vanderbilt last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy