Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Everything to Know About Freeze-Dried Skin Care

By Liz Ritter, Executive Editor
newbeauty.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. In the history of elementary-school field trips, there was nothing more anticipated (at least for a very specific group of us living in the northeast corridor of the U.S. on planet Earth during the ‘80s) than a visit to Washington, D.C. The early-morning bus ride, a quick glimpse of the White House, the Hard Rock Café T-shirts, and the culmination: A few minutes at the end of the day for some unchaperoned free time at the mothership of all gift shops, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, where rows and rows of freeze-dried astronaut ice cream awaited those of us armed with a few months of saved allowance and some extra room in our backpacks.

www.newbeauty.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Dry Skin#Freeze Drying#Skin Types#New Beauty#The White House#The Hard Rock Caf T#Formula#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
NASA
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
News Break
Fashion
Country
China
Related
Skin Caresouthfloridareporter.com

What To Know About Teeth Whitening Strips

Whitening strips are a popular dental product that may help remove stains from and whiten the teeth. While they are not as effective as treatments from a dentist’s office, they can be a more simple and cheap alternative. However, people should take care to check the ingredients of the strips and apply them carefully.
Beauty & Fashionnewbeauty.com

Dentists Agree: This Viral Teeth-Whitening Trend Is Extremely Dangerous

Now that life has formed into a new normal, our smile is more visible than ever, which is why we’re frantically digging out our teeth-whitening products from the bottom of our drawers. And it seems like we’re not alone: TikToker Heather Dunn, known for her white teeth, just took to the platform to share her pearly white tips—but her secret weapon doesn’t come without major risks attached.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Youthforia, the Post-Pandemic Makeup-Skin Care Hybrid Label to Know

SHANGHAI — Youthforia founder Fiona Co Chan wants you to sleep in your makeup, or to be more precise: her makeup. While that could sound sacrilegious to many a beauty aficionado, the San Francisco-based entrepreneur promises her brand Youthforia is fully sound to fall asleep in, and what’s more, goes further than just being another makeup line that infuses an nourishing ingredient or two into its products.
Hair Carenewbeauty.com

First Aid Beauty Is Launching Hair Care

Yes, you heard that right: always-trending skin-care brand First Aid Beauty—it’s famous for its Ultra Repair Cream ($36)—is expanding into hair care. And, just like the iconic cream, the line’s two debut products offer everything needed for treating dryness and irritation, this time of the scalp. “First Aid Beauty has...
Skin CareGreatist

What Is Retinol? Get to Know this Popular Skin Care Ingredient

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Retinol has earned its status as skin care royalty 👑. It’s a powerful way to help common skin complaints like sun spots and wrinkles, but it’s often misunderstood. Here’s how to use it the right way. (And how to know when you should steer clear.)
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Can Salt Water Clear Acne? A Dermatologist Weighs In

Ever notice that a trip to the beach not only leaves you with a nice glow (don’t forget sunscreen), but also clearer skin? TikToker Lea Crylics has experienced it too, and claims the post-beach clear-skin phenomenon all boils down to salt water. Giving us a glimpse of her acne scars...
Skin Carecoveteur.com

The Ultimate Skin-Care Hack Is Layering Your Laser Treatments

Laser treatments are popular for a variety of skin goals. These services include everything from boosting collagen production and smoothing fine lines to treating hyperpigmentation and skin tightening. Scheduling these in-office skin treatments is tricky, though. They usually involve some sort of downtime, meaning your skin could go through a stressful period where it's red, flaky, and rough. That's exactly why it's becoming so popular now to layer multiple treatments into single sessions—you'll reap better results overall, while also minimizing any potential disruption to your schedule. "Layering treatments, also known as combination therapy, can be a powerful method to maximize benefits, minimize adverse effects, and even save time for clients," says Sam Pang, an aesthetic nurse practitioner at SkinSpirit.
Makeupnewbeauty.com

The Best Hydrating Lipsticks to Moisturize Your Lips this Summer

With increased time spent outdoors, our lips can get dry and cracked all too quickly. No matter your favorite formulation—liquid, satin, creamy, a stain or a balm—we have the perfect hydrating lippies to keep your lips plump, smooth and kissable all summer long. 1 / 1. Kilian Le Rouge Parfum...
Behind Viral Videosnewbeauty.com

This TikTok Advice Says Waxing Your Nose Is the New Nasal Pore Strip

@suehally #learnontiktok #waxing #bodywaxing #oddlysatisfying #diywaxing #porestrip #wax #sidehustle #thisphoto #cleanbeauty #fyp #PepsiApplePieChallenge ♬ The Journey – Sol Rising. While you may find some blackheads on your nose, chances are most of what you’re seeing are sebaceous filaments, the tiny hairs that act as a “bridge” for oil to reach...
Skin CareEvening Star

Sunscreen essential to help prevent skin damage, cancer

This is the time of year when we risk excessive exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which is associated with sunburn, aging skin appearance and skin cancer. Sunscreens are widely used to reduce these risks, but questions remain about their effectiveness and safety. So, I will give you a little review of the subject.
Skin CarePosted by
Forbes

The Best Sunscreens For Summer 2021

Most conflict is rooted in unmet needs. And this summer 2021, some of those needs can only be met by sunscreen. It doesn’t matter whether you are a beachgoer or not: You will need to make the first move towards protecting your skin from harmful rays of the sun no matter the forecast.
Skin CareNBC News

7 best scalp acne shampoos and other treatments for head acne

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Acne is not isolated...
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

"I Recommend It Often": Why Derms Say Glycolic Acid Peels Are the Gold Standard

You might have heard about the refreshing and rejuvenating effects of glycolic acid peels, but maybe you weren't really sure how they worked and if there were any pros and cons. Well, we're here to walk you through the amazing powers a glycolic acid peel can have on your skin. We asked two dermatologists to help us break down the ins and outs of the treatment so you can figure out if it's right for your specific skin type and your own skin needs and concerns.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

The One Summer Fruit This Derm Recommends For Plump, Glowing Skin

Look, I'm not going to sit here and tell you that the ticket to hydrated, supple skin is to only eat healthy, hydrating foods. It's like when celebrities tell you the secret to their smooth complexions is drinking tons of water, instead of their access to top-shelf treatments, procedures, and professionals: Sure, what you eat and drink shows up on your skin—no doubt about that—but keeping it moisturized and plump always requires multiple avenues.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Scalp-Caring Dry Shampoos

Living Proof's PhD Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo is launching this summer and it will be joining the brand's best-selling prestige dry shampoo. Based on a study that says 91% of consumers don't use dry shampoo because they don't believe it will actually clean their hair, the brand created a new formula. As Maria Mahoney, manager of product insights and testing at Living Proof, told NewBeauty, "we wanted to tackle that barrier and break it down, striving to reinvent the dry shampoo category with this launch."
Skin Carepurewow.com

What Is Neem Oil and How Can It Help Your Skin?

Time and time again we’ve learned that oils are a big hit in our skincare routine. From jojoba to rosehip, we’ve successfully used different oils to treat acne, reduce redness and improve the overall appearance of our skin. And recently, we found another oil to add to our regimen: neem oil.
Skin CareWellness Mama

Skin Microbiome: Why You WANT Bacteria on Your Skin

The gut gets the majority of the attention when we talk about the microbiome (even though your mouth has a vast microbiome as well!). The digestive system is home to trillions of organisms that can affect the body, but it is definitely not the only place these bacteria exist. What...
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

I’m A Holistic Plastic Surgeon & These Are My 3 Must-Have Skin Care Tips

When the topic of plastic surgery comes up, I’m guessing you don’t immediately think of alternative medicine or holistic healing. They seem quite incongruous with each other, no? Well, on my most recent episode of Clean Beauty School, I spoke with “America’s holistic plastic surgeon” Anthony Youn, M.D., a board certified plastic surgeon who has crafted a practice that’s centered around proactive measures against skin aging, holistic body care, and a less-is-more approach to treatments. (And has quite the following on TikTok I might add).

Comments / 0

Community Policy