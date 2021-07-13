Everything to Know About Freeze-Dried Skin Care

This article first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. In the history of elementary-school field trips, there was nothing more anticipated (at least for a very specific group of us living in the northeast corridor of the U.S. on planet Earth during the ‘80s) than a visit to Washington, D.C. The early-morning bus ride, a quick glimpse of the White House, the Hard Rock Café T-shirts, and the culmination: A few minutes at the end of the day for some unchaperoned free time at the mothership of all gift shops, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, where rows and rows of freeze-dried astronaut ice cream awaited those of us armed with a few months of saved allowance and some extra room in our backpacks.