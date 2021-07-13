Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, MS

Leaders working out details for new elections in Canton; no officials held in contempt

By Anthony Warren
WLBT
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County election officials are in the clear when it comes to potential contempt of court charges, following a hearing Tuesday. Senior Status Judge Jeff Weill lifted a show cause order he placed on the county, days after it appeared the election commission and circuit clerk had refused to comply with his earlier order requiring them to oversee new elections in Canton.

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Madison County, MS
City
Canton, MS
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
Canton, MS
Elections
Madison County, MS
Government
Canton, MS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Special Elections#Democratic Primaries#In Contempt#Ward#State#Circuit#Republican#Colby Walker Et Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy