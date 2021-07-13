Cancel
Iowa State

After a year with no Iowa State Fair, food vendors introduce 63 creative new dishes for 2021. What are they?

Hawk Eye
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of Iowa’s most outrageous culinary creations can be found at the Iowa State Fair, where ingenuity runs rampant and deep fryers reign supreme. After a year without the fair, it’s safe to say we are all hankering for our “on a stick” fix. Among the longstanding traditions of massive turkey legs, bottomless buckets of warm cookies and footlong corndogs, 63 new foods will make their fairground debut in just under a month.

